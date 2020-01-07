Apple Debuts First Trailer for Rob McElhenney Comedy 'Mythic Quest'

The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator's new series (produced by gaming giant Ubisoft) centers on an egotistical video game studio director.

Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming Apple+ comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet from game company Ubisoft and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

The show centers on video game studio director Ian Grimm (McElhenney), an egomaniac leading a team of developers on the fictional massively multiplayer role-playing game Mythic Quest.

The trailer begins with an epic score played under sweeping shots of a mythical video game world filled with knights and dragons as a dramatic voiceover states, “In a world of legendary heroes, one man will rise to take…all of the credit.”

McElhenney’s character is then revealed standing before a painted portrait of himself in full warrior regalia.

The new spot also introduces a supporting cast that includes Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Community alum Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and fellow It’s Always Sunny exec producer and star David Hornsby.

Ubisoft (and McElhenney, personally) brought a teaser for the new comedy to this year's E3 convention, which featured McElhenney’s character showing off a commercial for the game that is focused entirely on himself, including a sweeping shot of Grimm standing shirtless.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is executive produced by McElhenney and fellow It's Always Sunny alum Charlie Day under their RCG Productions banner, with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Nick Frenkel and Ubisoft's Gerard Guillemot, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik also being credited as EPs. The project hails from Lionsgate, 3 Arts and Ubisoft.

All nine episodes of the new series will premiere globally Feb. 7 on Apple+.

Ubisoft has revealed a number of other film and television projects in the works recently, from a "cybermystery" series aimed at tweens based on the company's Watch Dogs franchise, to a Tom Clancy’s the Division feature film starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal for Netflix, to an animation/live-action hybrid film based on the Rabbids series at Lionsgate, among many others.

