Apple Debuts Its First Trailer: For Ron Moore's Space Drama

'For All Mankind' is the first original series from the tech giant to offer up a full teaser.

Apple has released a trailer for one of its forthcoming scripted series — not at its splashy event featuring a host of Hollywood players, but at a developer's conference.

The first look at For All Mankind, a drama from Ron Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) that takes place in a world where the Soviet Union was the first to place a man on the moon and the space race never ended. It was shown Monday at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, more than two months after the tech giant unveiled its Apple TV+ lineup at a big event for the new service in March.

For All Mankind was briefly featured in a sizzle reel at that event, but like the other series touted at the March gathering, it didn't get anything resembling a full teaser.

The Sony-produced series stars Joel Kinnaman as a top NASA astronaut. The cast also includes Sarah Jones and Michael Dorman as a prominent NASA couple, along with Jodi Balfour, Shantel VanSanten and Wrenn Schmidt.

Moore created For All Mankind with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi; all three are executive producers. Seth Gordon directs.

The series is one of more than 20 Apple has in the works for its subscription service, which will be part of the Apple TV app. They include a new version of Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg; the Jennifer Aniston- and Reese Witherspoon-led TV-news drama The Morning Show; sci-fi drama See, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard; episodic anthology Little America from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon; and Home Before Dark, based on the life of preteen journalist Hilde Lysiak.

The subscription-based Apple TV+ is set to launch in the fall, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

Watch the For All Mankind trailer above.