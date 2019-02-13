Apple Invites Talent to Help Unveil Video Service in March

Apple, no stranger to hosting glitzy events to show off its latest products, is planning a star-studded event to unveil its streaming video plans.

The talent and starts behind some of the tech giant's most high-profile upcoming projects are expected to appear at its March 25 event. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who star in and executive produce the unnamed morning show drama, and Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams, who are re-teaming on My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, have received an invite to the event, sources familiar with the plan confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apple holds biannual events to unveil new models of its devices. Its fall event is typically devoted to upgraded versions of the iPhone, while its spring showcase usually focuses on other devices like iPads. But this year, the company is expected to focus on its fast-growing services business. Apple is expected to unveil its new Texture service for news subscriptions at the event as well as show off its plans for the slate of shows that it has been ordering over the last year-and-a-half.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

The secretive company has been keeping details of the service under wraps, but it is expected to launch in the next few months, and recent reports have suggested that it will offer its shows for free and combine them with subscriptions to third-party services similar to the Amazon's Channels business.

Under the leadership of Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, whom Apple senior vp Eddy Cue appointed to run the worldwide video service in June 2017, Apple has been building up a stable of projects from marquee Hollywood talent, including Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg and Are You Sleeping with Octavia Spencer set to star.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple had invited top talent to its event. BuzzFeed first reported about the event.