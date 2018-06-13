Apple Orders Hilde Lysiak Mystery Series

The 10-episode series created by 'How To Be Single's Dana Fox and 'Daredevil's Dara Resnik will be directed by 'Crazy Rich Asians' helmer Jon M. Chu.

Apple is ordering another scripted series.

The emerging streamer has handed out a 10-episode straight-to-series order to a new mystery drama inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Hilde Lysiak. The series will follow a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

The drama, produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, is created and executive produced by Dana Fox (How To Be Single) and Dara Resnik (Daredevil). Executive producers include Joy Gorman Wettels (13 Reasons Why) and Sharlene Martin from Martin Literary & Media Management. In addition, Jon M. Chu, who recently helmed Crazy Rich Asians, will direct and executive produce.

The story is inspired by the true reporting of real-life Hilde Lysiak, a young investigative reporter who was the first to expose a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA, breaking the news in her self-started newspaper, Orange Street News. Hilde’s investigative skills have garnered national and international media attention. In the face of negative feedback from online commenters, Lysiak fought back like a champ, taking her story viral. Today, she works with young voices in an effort to empower the next generation of influencers, activists and leaders.

The Hilde Lysiak project marks the latest straight-to-series order at Apple and joins a roster of scripted programming including Octavia Spencer drama Are You Sleeping, an untitled morning news drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, anthology Amazing Stories, animated comedy Central Park, a thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, an Emily Dickinson comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld, a top-secret series from La La Land's Damien Chazelle, a Kristen Wiig comedy, the Stephen Knight futuristic drama See and a space drama from Battlestar Galactica's Ron Moore.