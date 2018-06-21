Apple Orders International Series 'Calls' Based on French Format

The streaming giant will make an English version of the short-form series alongside CANAL+.

Apple has landed its second international project.

Weeks after acquiring the rights to Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram for an international drama series, the tech giant has handed out a 10-episode straight-to-series order for an English adaptation of the French short-form series Calls. As part of the deal, Apple has also acquired the rights to the first season of the French original.

Calls is a CANAL+ original series developed and produced under the network’s Creation Originale label. Created by Timothée Hochet, it's described as a project that takes storytelling innovation to the next level, allowing audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources and minimal visuals. The new iteration will be co-produced by CANAL+.

Calls marks he second international production to come from Apple head of international Morgan Wandell, who moved to the company in October after serving a similar role at Amazon Studios. The streamer's other international drama, Shantaram, is being written by Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominee Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle).

Get a sense of the original French Calls series below: