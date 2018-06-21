7:00am PT by Bryn Elise Sandberg
Apple Orders International Series 'Calls' Based on French Format
Apple has landed its second international project.
Weeks after acquiring the rights to Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram for an international drama series, the tech giant has handed out a 10-episode straight-to-series order for an English adaptation of the French short-form series Calls. As part of the deal, Apple has also acquired the rights to the first season of the French original.
Calls is a CANAL+ original series developed and produced under the network’s Creation Originale label. Created by Timothée Hochet, it's described as a project that takes storytelling innovation to the next level, allowing audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources and minimal visuals. The new iteration will be co-produced by CANAL+.
Calls marks he second international production to come from Apple head of international Morgan Wandell, who moved to the company in October after serving a similar role at Amazon Studios. The streamer's other international drama, Shantaram, is being written by Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominee Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle).
Get a sense of the original French Calls series below:
