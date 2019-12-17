Apple Orders LGBTQ Docuseries

'The Keepers' duo Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave will exec produce alongside Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz.

Apple TV+ is poised to explore LGBTQ visibility on the small screen.

The recently launched streamer has given a series order to a five-part docuseries called Visible: Out on Television.

Exec produced by The Keepers duo Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave alongside out actors/producers Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, the series investigates the importance of TV as an "intimate medium" that has shaped the American Conscience and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped TV.

The series, which will debut in its entirety Feb. 14, will combine archival footage with interviews from the movement and the screen. It will feature never-before-seen interviews with the likes of Ellen DeGeneeres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others. Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe will narrate.

Each hourlong episode will explore themes including invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character and coming out in the television industry.

White (The Case Against 8) will direct.

Visible: Out on Television is the latest LGBTQ-focused docuseries to get a pickup at a streaming service. WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max in October announced Equal, a four-part docuseries that will profile landmark events and forgotten heroes of the LGBTQ+ movement. Greg Berlanti and Jim Parsons are behind that series. A premiere date for the latter has not yet been determined.