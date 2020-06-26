Apple Picks Up Israeli Neo-Noir Series 'Losing Alice'

Created, written and directed by Sigal Avin, the eight-part thriller stars Ayelet Zurer as an aging director who becomes obsessed with a younger screenwriter.

Apple TV+ is expanding its slate of international original series.

The streamer has picked up exclusive international rights to Israeli neo-noir series Losing Alice as well as signing a co-production deal with Israel's Dori Media and cable company HOT.

Created, written and directed Sigal Avin, Losing Alice stars Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel, Daredevil) as Alice, a 48 year-old film director who feels increasingly irrelevant but is inspired once more after becoming obsessed with Sophie, a 24 year-old femme fatale screenwriter played by Lihi Kornowski. Building on the Faust legend, but through the unique prism of a female filmnmaker, Losing Alice explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging as well as the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other.

The first eight-part season of Losing Alice will air on Apple TV+ worldwide later this year and is currently airing on HOT in Israel.

Losing Alice joins an ever-growing list of international Apple Originals and is the second high profile Israeli series snapped up by the streamer. Apple TV+ recently boarded drama series Tehran, from Fauda writer Moshe Zonder. Apple TV+ will serve as a co-producer on the series from Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11. As part of the deal, Apple will serve as the exclusive streaming home to the series in all territories.

Also among Apple TV+'s roster of upcoming international scripted originals is Masters of the Air from Amblin Entertainment, Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman, Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam, Pachinko based on the acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee and Suspicion based on Israeli series False Flag.