Apple TV Exec Kim Rozenfeld Exits Amid Realignment

The former Sony executive is returning to producing and has signed a first-look deal with the tech giant.

Apple TV executive Kim Rozenfeld is departing the tech giant amid a restructuring of the executive ranks at the tech giant's streaming platform.

Rozenfeld is leaving his post as head of current scripted programming and documentary and unscripted content.He won't go far, however: He has signed a first-look deal with Apple for his company, Half Full Productions.

Rozenfeld, a veteran of Sony Pictures TV, was one of the first hires for former Sony TV toppers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht when they came to Apple to head up the company's worldwide programming efforts. He is departing as Apple combines its development and current programming teams under a single executive.

Matt Cherniss, the former WGN America head who oversees scripted development for Apple, will add current scripted programming to his purview. Head of documentaries Molly Thompson continues to be in charge of nonfiction programming, both current and in development.

The move comes 10 days after Apple TV+ launched with four scripted original series — Dickinson, For All Mankind, The Morning Show and See — along with Oprah's Book Club interview show and a couple of kids' series. The Morning Show received a two-episode order when it was picked up, and the other three scripted shows were formally renewed for second season Nov. 7 (though production had already begun for all three).

Rozenfeld served as executive vp current programming for six years before moving to Apple. Prior to that he was a producer at ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox TV, with credits including Huge, Two Guys and a Girl and American High.

Cherniss joined Apple in August 2017 as WGN America shifted away from home-grown original series to lower-cost international acquisitions. Thompson came to the tech giant in April after serving as head of documentary films for A+E Networks.

Deadline first reported Rozenfeld's departure.