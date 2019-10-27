This Week in TV: Apple TV+ Debuts, 'Jack Ryan,' 'Deuce' and 'Affair' Finales

The tech giant's streaming service will launch with 'The Morning Show' and a handful of other original series.

A(nother) giant tech company enters the streaming fray when Apple launches its TV+ service in the week of Oct. 28. Plus, a pair of cable dramas have their series finales and two high-profile streaming shows begin new seasons.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. (There are no premieres or finales on the broadcast networks this week.)

The Big Show

Apple made a big splash in Hollywood in 2017 when it announced plans to start making TV series and followed soon after with a two-season commitment to The Morning Show. That series, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, is among the first batch of shows premiering Friday as the subscription-based Apple TV+ makes its debut.

It has not been the smoothest run-up to launch for the tech giant, which is facing some skepticism within the industry about the service's prospects. Apple TV+ will not have a big library of pre-existing shows at launch and is instead relying on originals to entice users to pay the $5 monthly rate. The Morning Show (watch a trailer below) will be joined by scripted shows Dickinson, For All Mankind and See; kids' series Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter and The Helpsters; and Oprah's Book Club, which will air once every two months and features Oprah Winfrey interviewing an author (Ta-Nehisi Coates is up first). A few more series will roll out each month.

Also on streaming …

New: Kerry Washington stars in American Son (Friday, Netflix), reprising her role from the Broadway play about a mother trying to find out what's happened to her son during a long night at a Miami police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also star.

Returning: Jack Ryan (Friday, Amazon) heads to Venezuela in the thriller's second season. The Queer Eye crew heads to Japan (Friday, Netflix), and Atypical (Friday, Netflix) debuts its third season.

On cable …

Finales: The Deuce (9 p.m. Monday, HBO) ends its three-season run with the characters adjusting to a changing world both in Times Square and the sex industry. Showtime's The Affair (9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3) closes the book on its decades-spanning story of love, betrayal and the fallibility of memory.

Returning: New seasons of Baroness Von Sketch Show (midnight Wednesday, IFC), 90 Day Fiancé (8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, TLC) and The Real Housewives of Atlanta (8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Bravo).

In case you missed it …

The title, Zomboat!, perhaps says all anyone needs to know. But to be a little more specific: After a zombie outbreak in the English city of Birmingham, two sisters and some unlikely companions flee for their lives, by a rather slow-moving canal boat. It's streaming on Hulu.