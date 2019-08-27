Apple's 'Dickinson' to Headline Tribeca TV Festival

The Hailee Steinfeld-led series will debut in the fall on the tech giant's streaming platform.

Apple has secured a premium spot to help promote its forthcoming series Dickinson.

The coming-of-age comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson will headline the Tribeca TV Festival on Sept. 14. The festival will host a premiere and panel discussion with stars Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski and creator and executive producer Alena Smith ahead of the show's fall debut on the tech giant's Apple TV+ streaming platform.

Other shows set for the festival include a Friends 25th anniversary celebration, a screening of Amazon's Transparent musical finale and debuts for series such as CBS' Evil, Hulu's Looking for Alaska, BET+'s First Wives Club and Epix's Godfather of Harlem.

Set in the 19th century, Dickinson will explore the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe also star.

A trailer for the series showcases Steinfeld's Emily as someone pushing up against the conventions of her time, while the adults around her worry about her being a "proper young woman," as Krakowski's character puts it.

Dickinson is one of a handful of series Apple has previewed for its streaming service thus far, along with the Jennifer Aniston- and Reese Witherspoon-led The Morning Show and space-race drama For All Mankind. Sci-fi drama See, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is also expected to premiere in the fall. Apple hasn't set a launch date or price point for its ad-free service.

Watch the Dickinson trailer below.