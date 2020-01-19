Apple's 'Home Before Dark' Scores Early Season 2 Renewal

A first look photo from "Home Before Dark" was released Sunday timed to the show's TCA panel and renewal news.

Apple continues to show faith in its originals.

The tech giant, making its debut at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour Sunday, officially confirmed an early season two renewal for scripted drama series Home Before Dark. The pickup arrives months before the drama, inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, makes its debut. The first three episodes will launch April 3, with new installments arriving Friday. (Home Before Dark is one of multiple series that Apple quietly renewed last year, as THR revealed in a feature about the company's bumpy road to Hollywood.)

The series, produced by Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content, revolves around a young girl who unearths a cold case that everyone in town tried hard to bury. Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess star in the series from creators/showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Jon M. Chu directs and exec produces.

Home Before Dark is the latest series to score a renewal before its debut on Apple's TV+ platform, joining anthology Little America and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The tech giant, which launched its originals Nov. 1, has yet to cancel a series as Dickinson, See and For All Mankind have all been picked up for second runs.



