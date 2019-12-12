Apple's 'Little America' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Debut

The tech giant has picked up additional seasons of every show launched on its streaming platform thus far.

Apple has picked up a second season of its anthology series Little America, which highlights the stories of immigrants in the United States.

The formal announcement of the renewal comes a month ahead of the show's Jan. 17 debut on Apple TV+, though it was quietly renewed several months ago. The pickup of Little America continues Apple's practice of renewing every show that has debuted so far on its nascent Apple TV+ streaming platform: The Morning Show received a two-season order at the outset, and Dickinson, For All Mankind, See and Servant have also been renewed. (The recently debuted Truth Be Told is a limited series.)

Based on a feature in Epic Magazine, Universal TV-produced Little America aims to go beyond the headlines to tell funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories about immigrants in America. The show counts showrunner Lee Eisenberg (The Office), The Big Sick duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Master of None's Alan Yang and co-showrunner Sian Heder (Orange Is the New Black) among its executive producers. Epic Magazine founder Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector also exec produce.

"Little America episodes are meant to evoke emotions that are as unique as each immigrant's experience in this country," said Gordon and Nanjiani in a statement. "We're so happy to have the opportunity to be the conduit for these stories, and to have the chance to tell more of them in a second season with Apple."

Added Eisenberg, "In a time where there is so much divisiveness, it felt important to not only tell these real stories with all the warmth and humanity they deserve, but to also assemble collaborators from Nigeria to Mexico to India to help bring them to life. We are so proud to share this show with the world, and to have Apple see our vision and value these stories enough to order a second season before the first premieres."

Apple TV+ launched Nov. 1 with The Morning Show, Dickinson, See and For All Mankind as its first scripted offerings. Servant and Truth Be Told followed in late November and early December.

Sources close to Apple told The Hollywood Reporter that the four series that debuted Nov. 1 delivered "millions" of viewers over launch weekend of the $5-per-month subscription service. (Apple TV+ was free for seven days at launch.) Those same sources say Apple is thrilled with the early performance of all four shows. Apple, like other streamers Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, does not release viewership information. Information on total signups for the service was also not immediately revealed.

The Morning Show has earned Golden Globe nominations for best drama series and for stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup also earned SAG Award nominations.