'TV's Top 5': 'The Morning Show' Boss on Matt Lauer Comparisons, Pressure to Launch Apple TV+

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also discuss the insanity surrounding 'Game of Thrones' and its former showrunners as well as HBO Max's big (and confusing) presentation to investors.

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunner and executive guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Game of Thrones highs and lows (and Star Wars). Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss bailed on Star Wars. HBO passed on a pilot (written, directed by and starring a woman) and gave a series order to a different prequel (written and directed by men). Plus, how did Benioff and Weiss' Netflix deal factor into everything? And why would they reiterate comments about how unqualified they were during Game of Thrones? The segment begins at the 2:31 mark.

2. HBO Max has its day. WarnerMedia unveiled its plans for HBO Max this week during a presentation for investors (and press). This segment explores the potential brand confusion between the premium cable network and the upcoming streaming service, who gets what for $15 a month as well as all the big announcements from the week. The analysis begins at the 13:27 mark.

3. RIP, Lodge 49. AMC canceled the drama after two seasons. Why would the basic cable network ax a show so beloved by critics? And, with its creators actively trying to find a new home for the series, is that a realistic option? Plus why didn't it move to AMC corporate sibling BBC America? Or Sundance Now? The discussion begins at the 22:34 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Kerry Ehrin. The Morning Show boss joins TV's Top 5 this week to discuss Apple TV+'s marquee show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The interview features a discussion about how co-star Steve Carell's character compares to Matt Lauer, pressure Ehrin feels making the first TV series for the biggest company on the plant and just what Aniston and Witherspoon wanted for the series, which they also exec produce. The interview begins at the 28:07 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, Fienberg weighs in on HBO's His Dark Materials and all four of Apple TV+'s scripted series that are available at launch: See, Dickinson, For All Mankind and yes, The Morning Show. Tune in at the hour-mark.

