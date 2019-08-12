Apple Reveals First Look at Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston 'Morning Show' Drama

Apple has released a teaser for its highly anticipated drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The first look at The Morning Show, which also stars Steve Carell, provides a peek into the high-stakes drama that will pull back the curtain on early morning TV. The teaser, which dropped on Monday, includes dramatic out-of-context audio but no footage of Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell's characters. The clips from forthcoming scenes are played over a visual tour of the Morning Show set introducing the Apple original series.

The footage brings viewers inside the office of Mitch Kessler (Carell), a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape. The office contains pictures of Carell and Aniston's characters, who appear to be the main Morning Show co-anchors.

The teaser did not announce a premiere date. The Morning Show will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ this fall.

Apple won a bidding war for The Morning Show, which it ordered straight-to-series with a two-season order of 20 episodes. Aniston and Witherspoon executive produce and co-own the show alongside Michael Ellenberg's Media Res company. The show has been described as an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Watch the teaser below.