Apple's 'Mythic Quest' Nabs Early Season 2 Renewal

Apple continued its streak of early renewals Sunday.

The tech giant handed out a season two pickup for Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet ahead of the Rob McElhenney scripted comedy's debut. The series, co-created by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney and Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, will drop all nine of its first-season episodes on Feb. 7 on Apple's TV+ platform.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet revolves around a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular title. The series is exec produced by video game giant Ubisoft's film and TV division. David Hornsby and Ganz exec produce the series alongside McElhenney and Day's RCG banner. 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot at Ubisoft also exec produce. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Mythic Quest marks McElhenney and Day's latest collaboration after FXX's Sunny — basic cable's longest-running comedy — and first in which the former will star. It was the first series picked up after Lionsgate acquired a majority stake in 3 Arts.

Mythic Quest is the latest series to score an early season two renewal at Apple, joining anthology Little America, M. Night Shyamalan's Servant and Home Before Dark, the latter of which was also picked up Sunday during Apple's time at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

The tech giant, which launched its originals Nov. 1, has yet to cancel a series as Dickinson, See and For All Mankind have all been picked up for second runs.