'Archer' Premiere Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 11th season of the animated series was due to premiere May 6.

FXX's Archer is the latest series to have its premiere date bumped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The animated show was due to begin its 11th season on May 6. A new premiere date hasn't been set. FX Networks cited "production challenges and scheduling issues" as the reason for the postponement.

Archer is the second FX Networks series whose premiere date has been pushed in the wake of the pandemic, which forced hundreds of TV and film productions to shutter. Fargo's planned April 19 premiere on FX was also delayed as its fourth season had not yet finished filming.

Other scripted shows whose airdates have been pushed include AMC's The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, HBO's The Undoing and The Third Day and National Geographic's Genius: Aretha. A number of other shows, among them ABC's Grey's Anatomy, The CW's Supernatural and Showtime's Billions, had their seasons cut short.

Some animated series have managed to keep going during quarantine, with production shifting to virtual means. The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean told The Hollywood Reporter that the show hasn't "lost a beat" in the shift to working from home, crediting fellow executive producer James L. Brooks for encouraging the shift before it was mandated in California.

Archer's postponement leaves first-year comedy Dave and short-form showcase Cake as the only current originals airing on FXX.