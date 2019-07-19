'Archer' Renewed for Season 11 on FXX

The animated series is the second longest-running series on FX Networks, behind 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'

Archer will extend its life some more on FXX.

The cable network announced at Comic-Con on Friday that it's renewed the long-running animated series for an 11th season. It's set to return in 2020.

Executive producer Casey Willis also suggested that the show will return to the spy world after several seasons of putting the characters into different settings.

"We are incredibly excited for our 11th season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a spy world that has continued without him for the past three years," said Willis.

The current season, Archer: 1999, takes Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and his cohorts to space. Seasons eight (Dreamland) and nine (Danger Island) were set, respectively, in 1947 Los Angeles and the South Pacific in 1939.

The series, which premiered in 2009, is the second longest-running original series in the history of FX and FXX, behind only It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The Archer cast also includes Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, creator Adam Reed and Lucky Yates.

Reed, Willis and Matt Thompson executive produce Archer, which comes from FX Productions.