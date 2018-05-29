'The Arrangement' Canceled at E!

The scripted drama will not return for a third season at the NBCUniversal-owned cable network.

E! is ending its arrangement with the scripted drama The Arrangement.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has canceled the series after two seasons.

"Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series The Arrangement has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance. While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners," an E! spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement.

The Arrangement, which many saw as a scripted take on Scientology and Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' relationship, was E!'s second scripted series offering, following The Royals. The show debuted last year to an impressive 1.3 million total viewers with three days of DVR and performed well in its freshman run among women 18-34. The second season returned in March and slipped considerably from the first. The May 13 season ender now serves as a series finale.

The Arrangement hailed from E! studio counterpart Universal Cable Productions and starred Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista and Michael Vartan. Jonathan Abrahams created the series.

E!'s remaining scripted roster includes The Royals. A decision on the future of that series remains up in the air after creator and showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired following sexual harassment allegations. Production on season four was completed before Schwahn was dismissed from the UCP/Lionsgate TV drama. Next up at E! is Michael Patrick King entry Jucy Stories.