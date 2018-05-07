'Arrested Development' Season 5 Trailer: "The Bluth Family Is Finally Back Together”

The dysfunctional clan, including Jeffrey Tambor's George Sr., will be back on the streaming service with new adventures later this month.

The Bluths are back.

The first trailer for the long awaited fifth season of Arrested Development was released on Monday (May 7). Following the antics that took place during season four’s Cinco de Quarto’s festivities, the new season is said to focus on the dysfunctional Bluth family finding the whereabouts of Lucille Two (Liza Minnelli).

“The Bluth family is finally back together,” announces narrator Ron Howard in the opening of the trailer. It is revealed that Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) is running for office. “I want to be part of the problem,” she declares to her skeptical brother Michael (Jason Bateman).

After showing memorable clips from the series first four seasons, Howard states, “It seems a lot has changed over the years… Well, not everything.” Michael then asks his family, “What was it that brought everyone back together in town this time?” as Tobias (David Cross) copies his mannerisms in the background.

“This new new beginning is different,” states Howard as George-Michael (Michael Cera) sees Maeby’s (Alia Shawkat) new gray hairstyle. Howard continues, “Because the Bluths are finally getting the award they think they deserve.” George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) and Gob (Will Arnett) then reveal that the award is for the family of the year. George-Michael then asks Maeby, “Who’d give us that?” and she replies, “We’re giving it to ourselves.”

“Nothing holds you down like family,” states Howard as he catches viewers up on what the family has been up to. The new trailer also shows Buster’s (Tony Hale) new robotic hand, a number of new hairstyles for Maeby and George-Michael swimming in a muscle suit. Though some things never change as Michael yet again threatens to leave the family. “Goodbye forever,” states Michael. Lucille (Jessica Walter) calls after him, “See you tonight!”

Season five of Arrested Development will debut on the streaming service on Tuesday, May 29. In addition to the new trailer, Netflix released a number of photos from the upcoming season.

The new trailer follows recent confirmation that Tambor will return to the series following allegations of misconduct on the Amazon series Transparent. Following an investigation, Tambor was let go from the series in which he played transgender woman Maura. Throughout the production of the fourth and fifth seasons, “Jeffrey has always been totally professional,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter in a feature with Tambor published today.

Watch the full trailer and check out photos from this season below.