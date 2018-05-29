How 'Arrested Development' Embraced Its Trump Parallels in Season 5

“You want to be a little behind the news, as you see we are a few times [in season five], or ahead on the news like we were with the wall [to make it more timeless],” creator Mitch Hurwitz told THR.

[This story contains spoilers for the fifth season of Netflix’s Arrested Development.]



When Arrested Development’s fourth season dropped on Netflix in 2013, Lucille (Jessica Walter) and George Sr.'s (Jeffrey Tambor) story included a ridiculous, yet believably Bluthian plot about how the couple wanted to build a wall on the United States-Mexico border.



Unfortunately, the five years in between seasons had an unexpected consequence. In 2015, Donald Trump declared his intent to run for president … and made it clear he wanted to build that very same wall.