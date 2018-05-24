Netflix Cancels 'Arrested Development' U.K. Press Tour Amid Jeffrey Tambor Backlash

"At this time we have decided not to move ahead with promotional activity in the U.K. but hope to bring the cast back at another time," Netflix said in a statement.

In the wake of a New York Times cast interview that sparked outrage on social media on Wednesday, Netflix has canceled all U.K. press interviews for the show's upcoming fifth season.

"We had planned to have most of the Arrested Development cast in London this week to support the launch of the new season and meet fans," Netflix said in a statement on Thursday. "At this time we have decided not to move ahead with promotional activity in the U.K. but hope to bring the cast back at another time."

In a Times interview on Wednesday castmember Jessica Walters broke down in tears when discussing alleged verbal harassment from colleague Jeffrey Tambor, who plays her husband on the show. Tambor was fired from Amazon drama Transparent following allegations of sexual and other forms of harassment on the set, but returned for Netflix's fifth season of Development, which arrives on the streaming service May 29.

"In … almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now," Walters told the Times.

Star Jason Bateman came under fire on Wednesday for his defense of Tambor, saying his conduct was "part of his process," which Walters and star Alia Shawkat disagreed with. "Again, not to belittle it or excuse it or anything, but in the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, 'difficult,'" Bateman added. "Because it's a very amorphous process, this sort of [expletive] that we do, you know, making up fake life. It's a weird thing, and it is a breeding ground for atypical behavior, and certain people have certain processes."

On Thursday Bateman apologized for his comments, tweeting, "I sound like I'm condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I'm excusing Jeffery. I do not. It sounds like I'm insensitive to Jessica, I am not," He continued, "This is a big learning moment for me. I shouldn't have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything OK."