'Arrow': Colton Haynes Officially Returning as Season 7 Regular

Colton Haynes is officially returning to Arrow full time.

The Teen Wolf alum has closed a new deal to return to The CW drama as a series regular in the Greg Berlanti-produced DC Comics drama's recently announced seventh season.

"We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we've always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us," the Arrow exec producers said in a joint statement.

Haynes recurred in the first season of the Stephen Amell drama, playing Roy Harper (aka Arsenal). He was promoted to series regular for seasons two and three, leaving in the latter but returning as a guest star in season four. After skipping all of season five, he returned this season in a guest capacity.

"I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family,” Haynes said.

The actor rejoins Arrow as the series recently bid farewell to original series regular Willa Holland. While still being credited as a series regular, Holland for the past two seasons has had a contractually reduced role. This season, she appeared in 10 of the show's 16 episodes to have aired this season. In season five, Holland's Thea — Oliver's younger sister — was in 14 of its 23 episodes. Her last episode was March 29.

Holland's exit leaves only Amell (Oliver/Arrow), David Ramsey (Diggle/Spartan) and Paul Blackthorne (Detective Lance) as original series regulars from the pilot. (Emily Bett Rickards recurred in season one before being promoted to regular in season two and was not in the pilot.)

Haynes, whose credits also include Scream Queens and American Horror Story as well as features Rough Night and San Andreas, is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.