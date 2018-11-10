DC TV Watch: Is 'Arrow' Killing Off an Original Favorite?

Welcome back to The Hollywood Reporter's weekly DC TV Watch, a rundown of all things DC Comics on the small screen. Every Saturday, we round up the major twists, epic fights, new mysteries and anything else that goes down on The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning, and Fox's Gotham. Note: The Flash, Black Lightning and Gotham did not air new episodes this week.

Supergirl

The big news: New antihero Manchester Black (David Ajala) made his debut.

What this means: The comic book fan favorite character made a splash in this week's episode, joining forces with J'onn J'onzz (David Harewood) to find his missing fiancée. Charming, sarcastic and wonderfully British, Manchester is a welcome addition to the Supergirl roster. Viewers learned all about his dark past in the hour, and how Fiona (Tiya Sircar) helped him walk the path of good. But now that she's been killed thanks to Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer), it appears that Machester is turning back to his old ways of violence, buying a large supply of weapons at the end of the episode. If he ends up on the wrong side of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the DEO, hopefully he comes out the other side because his snarky, confident presence is already a season highlight and shouldn't be abandoned so quickly. Plus, it's interesting to note that Supergirl has changed up the character from the comic book source material: this Manchester Black is decidedly human with no psychic or telekinetic abilities.

Other noteworthy moments: Alex (Chyler Leigh) finally embraced her new responsibilities as DEO Director, but it came with a price. While she saved the day (with the help of Supergirl and J'onn) from Agent Liberty's mind-controlled alien attacks, she went directly against the orders of the POTUS (Bruce Boxleitner) to do it. Now she's earned herself a babysitter at the DEO in the form of Colonel Lauren Haley (April Parker Jones), who was seen whispering into the President's ear earlier. What kind of power does she have over the President? And how is she going to wield it at the DEO?

James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) went on quite the emotional roller coaster this week as he suited up as Guardian for the first time since he wasn't indicted as a vigilante. He helped save the day (and a lot of lives), and there were surprisingly no new charges leveled against him, despite being told he would be arrested if he ever suited up as Guardian again. But then the other shoe dropped: the "Earth First" anti-alien movement used his return and twisted it to suit their propaganda needs, falsely claiming Guardian as their new mascot/warrior. Yikes.

Plus Brainy (Jesse Rath) and Lena (Katie McGrath) worked together in one of the funniest scenes of the season so far to rid the Earth's atmosphere of Kryptonite so Kara no longer has to stay in her armored suit. While fans speculated the suit would be around for a while (perhaps to give Benoist a mini-hiatus for her Broadway run), it only appeared for one week.

And while the big DC TV crossover doesn't air for a month, this week featured a surprise crossover when Legends of Tomorrow favorite Beebo made his Supergirl debut as a plush toy at the National City carnival. What can't this fuzzy blue bear do?!

Arrow

The big news: A new Canary takes flight while the flash forwards reveal that Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) is potentially dead in the future.

What this means: While an arson case and one of Ricardo Diaz's (Kirk Acevedo) Longbow Hunters kept most of the former Team Arrow busy this week, it was the flash forwards that took center stage with the biggest reveals yet. After Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) gifted Rene's (Rick Gonzalez) daughter with a canary pin in the present day storyline, the flash forwards paid off that foreshadowing by making the grown version of Zoe (Andrea Sixtos) a vigilante herself, part of a resistance group. It turns out that future Star City falls when The Glades rises, erecting a wall to keep people out and using the SCPD as hired guns. Something big happened between now and 20 years in the future to completely decimate every part of the city that isn't The Glades, which is ironic considering The Glades has always been the part of the city to suffer on this show. But apparently along the way, Felicity finally does bring her fated Smoak Tech empire to life ... and dies, according to the future Dinah. But is that actually true, or did Felicity fake her own death to put her mysterious plan in motion to bring William (Ben Lewis) and Roy (Colton Haynes) back to the city? Does she want her son and old best friend to take back Star City and bring it back to its former glory? This is one of the series' original characters (although not in the pilot, she made her debut in the second episode and never looked back) and losing her would be a huge moment for the series, for good or bad. Is Arrow actually going to pull the trigger, or is this all going to be a big fake out?

Other noteworthy moments: In his new home on Level Two, Oliver (Stephen Amell) was subjected to psychological torture and electroshock therapy without his consent by the psychiatrist who works to help "redeem" violent criminals. By the end of the episode, Oliver seemed to relent to the twisted doctor's methods, becoming calm and losing his trademark alpha anger. But has he really been changed, or is he faking it to make the doctor believe he's no longer violent, thus granting him access to the Demon for whom he got himself locked up on Level Two in the first place?

Supergirl wasn't Beebo's only crossover appearance this week, as the fuzzy blue bear also showed up on Arrow this week. Curtis (Echo Kellum) brought a large stuffed Beebo to Rene's daughter while she recuperated in the hospital from an attack in the present day storyline. And Curtis had the right idea: "Don't hate on Beebo." Is this the best week for Beebo or what?

Legends of Tomorrow

The big news: Maisie Richardson-Sellers makes her return to the Waverider as new "myth-tery" Charlie, aka a shape-shifter.

What this means: After Richardson-Sellers' first character Amaya left the Waverider last season to fulfill her destiny as the grandmother of Vixen, Legends of Tomorrow producers revealed that the actor wouldn't be leaving the show. Speculation ran wild as to who she would play next, and this week's episode served as her new origin story. Her new character, Charlie, is a shape-shifter the Legends picked up in London in the punk-rock '70s, but she wasn't evil and didn't do anything to deserve being sent to hell. Ray (Brandon Routh) actually befriended her and defended her to the point where the rest of the team couldn't doom her to an eternity in hell, so they captured her and brought her onboard the Waverider until they could figure out what to do with her next. But Constantine (Matt Ryan) foresaw the issues a shape-shifter could present on the ship, so he performed a spell, taking away her shifting ability. Now she's stuck wearing Amaya's face that she only took on to try and manipulate the team into not sending her to hell, playing on their love for their former team member. But despite her looking identical to Amaya, this punk rebel is nothing like the character fans are used to seeing from Richardson-Sellers, and this is already a beautiful beginning to her new tenure on the series.

Other noteworthy moments: But Charlie's new residence on the Waverider does present a big problem: Nate (Nick Zano) has only just gotten over his break-up with Amaya and seemed ready to return to the Legends after his stint at the Time Bureau. Sara (Caity Lotz) decided to have him remain at the Time Bureau a little longer, and didn't tell him about their new roommate. What is going to happen when Nate finds out about Charlie? How will he react to see his ex's face with a different person underneath it?

Plus, shout out to that meta "Dare to Defy" line. Taco Mondays really is breaking the rules. Nice one, Gary (Adam Tsekhman).

And it shouldn't be overlooked that Ray got a tattoo this week while trying to fit in with a punk rock band. His tattoo of choice? A corgi with a mohawk ... representing the time he stole one of the Queen of England's royal corgis on a dare. Is it ever going to get old saying that this week's Legends of Tomorrow was a series highlight because of how it's wacky, zany hijinks work against all odds? Nope. Never.

Supergirl airs Sundays, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow air Mondays, The Flash and Black Lightning air Tuesdays, all on The CW; Gotham returns Jan. 3 on Fox.