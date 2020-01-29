TV Ratings: 'Arrow' Ends on Steady Note, 'NCIS' Scores

CBS' NCIS drew its biggest same-day audience since the second week of the season, easily topping Tuesday's total-viewer rankings. NBC's This Is Us held onto its top rating among adults 18-49, and the series finale of Arrow drew ratings on par with its season average.

The 11.99 million viewers for NCIS were the most for the long-running crime drama since Oct. 1. It also ticked up in adults 18-49 to a 1.1 rating. FBI (9.19 million viewers, 0.9 in adults 18-49) was steady, and FBI: Most Wanted (6.12 million, 0.7) dipped by about 7 percent in viewers while holding in the demo.

The Arrow finale, which closed the series after eight seasons, scored a 0.3 among adults 18-49 and 723,000 viewers, in line with its same-day average for the season. A retrospective special preceding the finale came in at 0.2 and 663,000 viewers.

This Is Us tied or set same-day season lows with a 1.3 in adults 18-49 — still good for the best demo rating of the night — and 6.38 million viewers. (The show is among the top performers on all of TV in delayed viewing.) Ellen's Game of Games reached a season high in viewers (4.89 million) and was steady at 1.0 in adults 18-49. New Amsterdam similarly held at 0.7 in the demo while growing a little in total viewers to 4.88 million.

On ABC, the finale of Emergence tied its demo low of 0.3 and drew 1.89 million viewers (which will likely double after a week of delayed viewing). The Conners (0.9) fell below a 1.0 in the demo for the first time, while fellow comedies Bless This Mess (0.6), Mixed-ish (0.5) and Black-ish (0.5) were even with last week. Fox's The Resident (0.7) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.6) were also steady.

NBC led the network standings among adults 18-49 with a 1.0, narrowly beating the 0.9 for CBS (which had a commanding lead in total viewers). Fox came in third at 0.6, followed by ABC at 0.5. The CW averaged 0.2.

