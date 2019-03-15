'Arrow' Showrunner Signs Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Arrow may be ending in 2019-20, but its showrunner is staying put at Warner Bros. TV.

Beth Schwartz, who oversees The CW's longest-running comic-book series, has signed an exclusive multiyear deal with the studio, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. She has been with Arrow since its first season.

Under the deal, Schwartz will create and develop new projects for Warner Bros., where she has been based throughout her career. She began as an assistant to producer Greg Berlanti on his show Everwood and has also worked on ABC's Brothers & Sisters and What About Brian and The CW's Hart of Dixie and Legends of Tomorrow.

She began her tenure on Arrow as a writers assistant and rose through the ranks to become a co-executive producer for season six in 2017-18. She was elevated to executive producer and showrunner for the current season and will stay in that role through the series' shortened, 10-episode final run next season.

"This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind," Schwartz, Berlanti and fellow exec producer Marc Guggenheim said in announcing the show's end. "We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more important — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years."

All the other shows in The CW's DC Comics-based Arrow-verse — The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow — have been renewed for 2019-20, as has the Berlanti-produced Black Lightning (which is not part of the other series' continuity). The network also has a pilot for Batwoman in the works and has already introduced the title character — the first openly gay lead of a superhero TV series, played by Ruby Rose — in its "Elseworlds" crossover in December.

Schwartz's overall deal at Warner Bros. joins those of Berlanti — who signed a massive extension to his pact in June 2018; Mindy Kaling, who exited Universal in Feburary; and Bill Lawrence, among others.

