'Arrow' Star Paul Blackthorne to Exit After Season 6

He becomes the latest original star to depart The CW DC Comics drama this season.

Another original star is exiting The CW's Arrow.

Paul Blackthorne will depart the younger-skewing broadcast network's DC Comics drama this season.

The actor, who has starred as the beleaguered Detective Quentin Lance on the Greg Berlanti-produced drama, will not return for the drama's previously announced seventh season.

Blackthorne becomes the latest original star to exit Arrow in its current sixth season. Willa Holland, who played Thea Queen/Speedy for six seasons, exited in March as her character left town in a quest to right her father's wrongs.

Blackthorne's departure caps a season of change for Arrow. In November, Arrow producers Warner Bros. Television fired exec producer Andrew Kreisberg following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. In April, co-showrunners Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle announced plans to step down from the drama. Beth Schwartz was promoted to take over as showrunner, with Guggenheim transitioning to an executive consultant role on Arrow (and offshoot Legends of Tomorrow).

Blackthorne's credits also include Lipstick Jungle and 24. Details on Blackthorne's next TV role are expected to be announced shortly.

The Arrow season six finale airs May 17 on The CW.