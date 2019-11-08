'Arrow,' 'Supernatural' Series Finale Dates Set at The CW

The network has also scheduled premieres for 'Riverdale' spinoff 'Katy Keene' and the second season of 'Roswell, New Mexico.'

The CW has locked in dates for the series finales of its two longest-running current shows, Arrow and Supernatural.

Arrow, the first show in the network's now extensive DC Comics universe, will end its eight-season run Jan. 28. The series finale will air at 9 p.m., preceded by an hourlong special recapping the series and previewing the final episode.

Supernatural brings its 15-season saga to a close May 18. The series will shift to Monday nights (the only weeknight where it hasn't aired during its tenure, which predates the existence of The CW by one year) starting March 16. It will pair with the second season of Roswell, New Mexico on the night; All American and Black Lightning will wrap their seasons March 9.

The CW has one new series on tap for midseason in Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene. The Lucy Hale starrer will premiere Thursday, Feb. 6, leading into Legacies. DC Comics series Legends of Tomorrow will have its official season debut Jan. 21, though an episode of the show will conclude the five-show "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover Jan. 14.

Premiere dates for the final season of The 100 and season two of In the Dark will be announced later.

Below are The CW's midseason premiere and finale dates. All times are ET/PT.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

9 p.m.: Legends of Tomorrow

Tuesday, Jan. 28

8 p.m.: Arrow finale preview

9 p.m.: Arrow series finale

Thursday, Feb. 6

8 p.m.: Katy Keene

Monday, March 9

8 p.m.: All American (season finale)

9 p.m.: Black Lightning (season finale)

Monday, March 16

8 p.m.: Supernatural (new time)

9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico

Monday, May 18

Supernatural series finale