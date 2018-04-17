'Arrow'-verse Shake-Up: Beth Schwartz Upped to Showrunner

There's a shake-up in The CW's Arrow-verse.

Co-showrunners Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle are stepping down as Beth Schwartz has been promoted to lead The CW's Stephen Amell drama. Guggenheim will be transitioning to an executive consultant role on Arrow (and Legends of Tomorrow), while Mericle is exiting the franchise all together. Schwartz, who started as executive producer Greg Berlanti's assistant while he was on Everwood, will take over as the lone showrunner for the recently announced seventh season of Arrow. With Guggenheim taking on a reduced role on Legends of Tomorrow, where he served as co-showrunner alongside Phil Klemmer, the latter will now take on those duties solo.

For her part, Schwartz started on Arrow as a writer's assistant and has worked her way up through the ranks. She most recently served as a co-exec producer on season six.

"We are all so incredibly thrilled to announce Beth Schwartz as the new showrunner of Arrow. She has been a source of some of the show’s most exciting and memorable moments from the beginning," Berlanti said. "Beth is a true leader and a captivating storyteller, and we all can’t wait for the audience to see what she and her team dream up as they take Arrow into its next big chapter."

Berlanti's other DC shows at The CW will remain as is: Todd Helbing is showrunner on The Flash; Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller remain co-showrunners on Supergirl; and Salim Akil remains showrunner on Black Lightning.

The Arrow news comes four months after Arrow-verse producers Warner Bros. Television fired Andrew Kreisberg, who served as showrunner on The Flash and Supergirl and who also was credited as an exec producer on Arrow and Legends.

Schwartz, repped by Sloane Offer, also has writing credits on Brothers and Sisters, Hart of Dixie and consulting on Legends.

The CW earlier this month renewed all of the DC dramas for the 2018-19 broadcast season.