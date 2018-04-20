'Ash vs. Evil Dead' Canceled at Starz

Bruce Campbell is putting his chainsaw down.

Starz has opted to cancel Ash vs. Evil Dead, its small-screen offshoot of the Evil Dead films. The Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert gore-filled comedy's April 29 season three finale will now serve as its series wrap-up.

"Ash vs. Evil Dead has taken audiences on a wild ride for three seasons thanks to the fantastic performances and creative efforts of Sam, Bruce, Rob, and the entire cast and crew. We are proud to send the show out with a bang … and a splat," said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming at Starz.

Always renewed for an additional season before its premiere, the comedy launched in 2015 to 437,000 same-day viewers. Never a ratings breakout, Ash's ratings haul has dwindled over the years, with its April 15 installment slipping to 175,000 viewers (sans DVR).

"Ash vs. Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime," Campbell said. "Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. It was an honor to reunite with Evil Dead partners Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi to give our tireless fans another taste of the outrageous horror/comedy they demanded. I will always be grateful to Starz for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers."



The series finale, airing at 9 p.m., will see the Ghostbeaters put to the ultimate test to defeat a global demon infestation whose epicenter is Elk Grove, Michigan. Ash and company will gear up for battle one last time to save the world.

The decision to wrap the series, which was produced in-house, comes as Starz has been honing its scripted approach with series including recent critical favorite Counterpart as well as the upcoming Sweetbitter and Vida. The premium cabler's roster of scripted fare also includes American Gods, Outlander, Howard's End and Power. Ash joins recently canceled Survivor's Remorse at Starz.