'At Home With Amy Sedaris' Renewed at TruTV

The variety sketch series will return for a second 10-episode run.

Amy Sedaris is keeping her home at TruTV.

The Turner-owned cable network has renewed variety sketch show At Home With Amy Sedaris for a second season consisting of 10 episodes.

Co-created by Sedaris and Paul Dinello (Strangers With Candy), A24 (Lady Bird, 2 Dope Queens) has boarded the series to produce the second season of the scripted series. Production will begin later this year on the series in which Sedaris invites viewers into her world and showcases her distinctive brand of hospitality and homemaking in weekly themed episodes that feature imaginative characters, how-to demos and special guests.

The first season of the comedy, which wrapped in December, helped bring new viewers to the smallest of Turner's cable portfolio. TruTV says more than a quarter of the show's audience was comprised of new viewers.

Season two of At Home will be exec produced by Sedaris and A24's Ravi Nandan.

At Home joins a TruTV lineup that also includes Adam Ruins Everything, Bobcat Gothwait's Misfits and Monsters, Hack My Life, I'm Sorry, Impractical Jokers, Jon Glaser Loves Gear and more.