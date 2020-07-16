'Atlanta' EP Hiro Murai Signs First-Look Deal With FX

Super Frog, the company headed by Murai and Nate Matteson, will develop projects for the Disney-owned cabler.

FX is deepening its ties with Atlanta executive producer and director Hiro Murai.

The Disney-owned cable network's FX Productions has signed a first-look deal with Super Frog, the production company headed by Murai and Nate Matteson. The deal covers all scripted and unscripted programming for FX, and potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television as well.

Murai had a previous first-look deal with FX Productions; the new pact brings in Super Frog, which Murai and Matteson formed in 2019.

"Hiro Murai is one of the most innovative and talented directors in media today and his contributions to Atlanta have also showcased his ability to produce incredible stories," said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. "We are thrilled to renew our first-look deal with Hiro and include Nate Matteson and Super Frog under this new deal with FX Productions to develop new series based on their creative vision."

Added Murai and Matteson, "We are thrilled to continue our relationship with FX as we build our company. They've long been advocates of bold, artistic storytelling, and we look forward to making many new projects together."

Murai and Matteson began their partnership in 2012, when Murai began making his name in music videos. Matteson managed him as Murai transitioned to TV and film work. Through Super Frog, the duo is producing Netflix feature Where I End with director Sophia Takal, HBO Max's Station 11 (which Murai directed) and Man Alive at 20th Century Fox. Super Frog is also developing projects with Atlanta's LaKeith Stanfield, FKA Twigs, Blindspotting helmer Carlos Lopez Estrada and Calmatic.

Murai has won a PGA Award and earned Emmy and DGA nominations for Atlanta. He also directed Donald Glover and Rihanna's Guava Island and episodes of HBO's Barry and FX's Snowfall and Legion, along with the video for Childish Gambino's "This Is America." He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen, and Doomsday Entertainment for commercials and music videos. Mattesion is repped by UTA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan.

Super Frog joins a lineup of creatives with deals at FX that also includes Cate Blanchett's Dirty Films, Better Things creator-director-star Pamela Adlon, True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, Counterpart's Justin Marks and Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson's Color Force.