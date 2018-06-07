'Atlanta' Renewed for Third Season at FX

More Atlanta is on the way.

FX has handed out a third season order to the dramedy from Donald Glover. The renewal of the Georgia-based series, which Glover has described as a passion project of his, was all but expected for the network. After all, Atlanta has nabbed FX two Emmys, two Golden Globes and a Peabody Award, not to mention it's been a steady performer for the basic-cable network.

The show follows two cousins working through the Atlanta music scene in a bid to better their lives and that of their families. It is produced by FX Productions and is executive produced by Glover and showrunner Paul Simms and MGMT Entertainment's Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.



“Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” said FX Networks and FX Productions programming president Nick Grad, who made the announcement alongside counterpart Eric Schrier. “With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”



The Hollywood Reporter's chief TV critic Tim Goodman called the second season of the show "greater" and "weirder," noting that "there is essentially nothing like Atlanta on television." As it has for creator and star Glover, the show has thrust its castmembers — including Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz — into the spotlight.

Atlanta is joined by FX/FXX's other comedy series including Baskets, Better Things, You're the Worst, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Archer. Glover was at one point working on an animated Deadpool series from Marvel Television for the network, but the pair abandoned plans after creative differences.



The show is expected to return in 2019.