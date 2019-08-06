'Atlanta' Scores Early Season 4 Renewal at FX

Production on seasons three and four will begin in the spring; there's currently no time frame for the return of Donald Glover's Emmy-winning comedy.

FX is solidifying the future of Atlanta.

The basic cable network on Tuesday announced that it has renewed Donald Glover's Emmy-winning comedy series for a fourth season. The news arrives more than a year after the season three pickup was confirmed. Production on seasons three and four will begin next spring and film back-to-back, taking advantage of the opening in Glover's busy schedule. A premiere time frame for seasons three and four has not yet been determined.

Exec producers Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai will return to the FX Productions comedy.

"What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

By the time production begins on season three Atlanta will have been off the air for two years. The series was originally expected to return in time for the 2019 Emmy eligibility window but FX CEO John Landgraf announced in February that it wouldn't make that time frame.

"As you might imagine, Donald Glover is sort of the king of all media, and he just has had an incredibly complicated life. He's had personal things he's had to deal with, from injuries to other things I'd rather not say publicly that just have to do not with his personal life, but his extended family," Landgraf further explained of the delay at the time. "One of the things that is just a reality of television today is you have to wait. We have so many things now that don't cycle back on a regular basis.... From my standpoint, I wish for the fans as well as for us that we could get everything back on an annual basis but, again, you just have to make a decision about quantity over quality at a certain point — and we're just erring on the side of quality."

Glover has been busy with a Grammy-winning EP, starring in and producing his own short film, Guava Island, voicing Simba in Disney's remake of The Lion King and portraying a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as his This Is America tour.