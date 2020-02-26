ATX TV Festival, Alamo Drafthouse Partner for Screening Series (Exclusive)

The ATX Television Festival and Alamo Drafthouse theater chain are teaming up to provide TV screenings and panels at Alamo locations across the country.

The goal is to help the Austin-based festival expand its footprint beyond its annual June gathering in central Texas. The first two Alamo screenings, under the banner "TV at the Alamo presented by ATX," have already taken place in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. A third, featuring AMC's Better Call Saul, is scheduled for March 31 in L.A. Like the festival, Alamo Drafthouse has its roots in Austin.

"Alamo Drafthouse has been our home in Austin since the start of ATX TV Festival in 2012, so to now move our partnership to year round opportunities on a national scale is truly an exciting evolution," said Caitlin McFarland, co-founder of the festival. "We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our two brands together to reach TV fans coast to coast and expand our partnerships with studios and networks beyond June in Austin."

The partnership kicked off in January with a screening of ABC's A Million Little Things in Los Angeles, followed by a Q&A with creator DJ Nash. The Brooklyn Alamo hosted a premiere screening of The CW's Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene on Jan. 26 that was live-streamed to Alamo locations in 13 other markets.

“We’ve done partnerships with TV networks and streaming providers in the past, and recently announced a partnership with HBO for a number of events this year,” said Henri Mazza, vp content, sponsorship and events for Alamo Drafthouse. “And we’ve done events with the ATX Television Festival in Austin, too. But by building this larger partnership, we anticipate being able to bring fans together to celebrate more serialized content in theaters across the U.S., and ultimately that’s what the Alamo Drafthouse is about — giving fans awesome experiences, shared in a dark theater with perfect presentation, great food and drinks, and, of course, no talking or texting. That’s just as true for TV shows as it is for movies."

More TV at the Alamo events will be announced later in the year. The ninth ATX Festival, meanwhile, is scheduled for June 4-7 and will feature reunions for Scrubs, Cougar Town and Parenthood and panels featuring cast and creatives for Comedy Central's The Other Two, The CW's Nancy Drew and TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, among others.