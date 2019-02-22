ATX TV Festival: Full Guide to Season 8 Programming (So Far)

The 2019 lineup includes reunions for 'Greek' and 'Men in Trees' and a panel with three Hollywood union leaders.

Mid-2000s nostalgia will be in full swing at the eighth edition of the ATX Television Festival.

The annual "TV camp for grown-ups" in Austin will feature reunions of two shows that premiered in the aughts: ABC's Men in Trees (2006), subject of a "Canceled Too Soon" panel, and ABC Family's (now Freeform) Greek, which ran from 2007-11.

The festival will also include a panel with three Hollywood unions; a discussion about sex scenes; and the usual mix of screenings and industry panels.

Below is a list of all panels announced so far. This post will be updated as more sessions are confirmed. The festival runs from June 6-9, 2019.

Greek reunion: Creator Patrick Sean Smith will be joined by cast members Spencer Grammer, Amber Stevens West, Jacob Zachar, Dilshad Vadsaria and Paul James and executive producers Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan. Additional panelists to be announced.

Atypical: Panel discussion about the Netflix series with creator/showrunner Robia Rashid and additional panelists TBD.

Perpetual Grace, LTD: Pilot screening of the upcoming Epix series and Q&A with executive producers Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris and cast members to be announced.

Scene Partners & Roommates: A one-on-one discussion between Margo Martindale and Shane McRae, who work together on Amazon's Sneaky Pete.

Tremors: An inside look at the pilot of the 2018 reboot that didn't make it to series, featuring a partial script reading and discussion with writer/EP Andrew James Miller, EP Jessica Rhoades and cast members Toks Olagundoye, P.J. Byrne and Haley Tju. Additional panelists TBD.

Presidents of the Guilds: SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Writers Guild of America, West president David A. Goodman and Directors Guild of America president Thomas Schlamme will discuss the state of television; the ongoing fights for equal pay and equal opportunity; safety standards; and the importance of fostering a creative culture.

Inside the Writers Room: Vida: Creator/showrunner Tanya Saracho and members of the Starz series' all-Latinx writing staff will discuss their approach to storytelling.

The House that Horror Built: Blumhouse TV co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold offer a case study in how the company built on its foundation of low-budget horror films to expand its presence into television and other media.

Men in Trees reunion: The 2006-08 ABC dramedy's cast and writers will reunite. Confirmed panelists include creator Jenny Bicks, writer/co-executive producer Anna Fricke, writer/producer Chris Dingess, producer Antonia Ellis and castmembers James Tupper, Emily Bergl, Suleka Mathew, Cynthia Stevenson and Lauren Tom.

Let's Talk About Sex (Scenes): Moderated by writer and showrunner Glen Mazzara (Damien, The Shield), the panel, featuring Vida's Saracho and actress Nicki Micheaux (Animal Kingdom, Colony), will look at ways to empower writers and actors and ways to create a safe environment when filming intimate scenes.

Everyone Is Doing Great: Screening and Q&A of the indie series from former One Tree Hill star James Lafferty.

Individual panelists confirmed for the fest include Hulu executive Beatrice Springborn; Sharp Objects exec producer Jessica Rhoades; Kyle Killen, showrunner of Showtime's upcoming Halo series; and East Los High exec producers Maurico Mota and Katie Elmore Mota.