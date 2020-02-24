'Atypical' Renewed for Final Season at Netflix

Atypical is getting a final season at Netflix.

The streaming giant has renewed the Peabody-nominated comedy series for a fourth and final run of 10, half-hour episodes. The final season will air in 2021.



"I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical. And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story," creator and showrunner Robia Rashid said in a statement Monday. "Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view."



Keir Gilchrist stars as a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport and Brigette Lundy-Paine round out the cast of the comedy from Sony Pictures Television.

Atypical becomes one of only a small fraction of Netflix scripted originals to make it to four seasons. The streamer has a penchant for wrapping up originals early in their runs. Around 10 scripted originals have ended after four or more seasons, with nearly that tally wrapping after three and the bulk getting the ax largely after one or two cycles. Netflix typically weighs a show's viewership — specific details of which have never been revealed — with the cost to produce another season and whether those financial resources are better allocated for new shows that would bring in more subscribers.