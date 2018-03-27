Augustine Frizzell to Direct HBO Pilot 'Euphoria'

The filmmaker made her writing and directing feature debut at Sundance with 'Never Goin' Back.'

HBO's teen drama Euphoria has found its director.

Actor/writer/director Augustine Frizzell will helm the pilot. From Dallas, Frizzell made her writing and directing feature debut, Never Goin' Back, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The movie will be distributed by A24 this summer.

Based on a 2012 Israeli series, Euphoria is described as a look at the brutality and pleasures of teen existence today. The pilot follows a group of high school students as they attempt to cope through drugs, sex and violence in an effort to make sense of an uncertain future.

Sam Levinson, who wrote HBO's Wizard of Lies, is adapting the show for the U.S. The original 10-episode series was created by Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Tmira Yardeni. Leshem, writer of the Oscar-nominated Beaufort, penned the series, which Levin directed.

Leshem, Levin and Yardeni will serve as executive producers on the new project, alongside Levinson, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi, Gary Lennon, Kevin Turen and A24's Ravi Nandan. Frizzell will serve as a co-exec producer.

Frizzell is represented by WME and attorney Victoria Cook at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.