Ava DuVernay, HBO Max Tee Up 'One Perfect Shot' Docuseries

Ava DuVernay and HBO Max will delve into film history with a docuseries based on the popular Twitter account One Perfect Shot.

The WarnerMedia streamer has greenlit a series, also called One Perfect Shot, that will feature directors to deconstructing their most iconic images. DuVernay will narrate the show and serve as one of its executive producers — as will Neil Miller, publisher of Film School Rejects, which owns and runs the Twitter account.

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks will produce.

"I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing. To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks," said DuVernay. "We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max."

Each episode will feature a director using state of the art technology to step into their most iconic shots, walking through the scene and explaining the challenges, lessons and triumphs of creating that particular image. Each director will also dissect a shot from another filmmaker who has influenced their work.

"There is nothing more fascinating than witnessing the passion and creativity of a filmmaker discussing their craft and dissecting how they pulled off that jaw-dropping shot," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. "Narrated by the illustrious Ava Duvernay, this series is sure to ignite and inspire film and television enthusiasts at every level."

One Perfect Shot is the second HBO Max project for DuVernay. She is also directing and executive producing DMZ, a pilot starring Rosario Dawson and based on the Vertigo comic of the same name. The prolific director and producer also has an unscripted series set at NBC, OWN's Queen Sugar and Cherish the Day and developing a sci-fi series at Amazon.

DuVernay, Lee Metzger and Miller executive produce One Perfect Shot. Bruce Robertson and ARRAY's Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes co-exec produce.