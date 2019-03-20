Ava DuVernay Romance Anthology Series Ordered at OWN

The 'Queen Sugar' creator deepens her relationship with the cable network with a series pickup for 'Cherish the Day.'

Ava DuVernay has landed a second series at OWN.

The Queen Sugar creator has snagged a straight-to-series order for an anthology called Cherish the Day. Filmmaker Tanya Hamilton (Queen Sugar, Night Catches Us, The Chi) will serve as showrunner and executive produce with DuVernay and her producing partner, Paul Garnes, and OWN head Oprah Winfrey.

Warner Horizon Scripted Television will produce the series. DuVernay recently signed a huge overall deal with Warner Bros., where she's also executive producing limited series The Red Line for CBS. Cherish the Day is scheduled to premiere in winter 2020.

"OWN is home," said DuVernay. "I'm honored to create television for a network headed by an artist with spectacular vision and unbridled passion for the stories that we want to tell."

Each season of Cherish the Day will chronicle the romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship, from the extraordinary to the everyday, that compel us to hold true to the ones we love.

"Ava is a visionary storyteller. She brings so much care, so much heart, so much love to the art she creates," said Winfrey. "I'm excited to continue collaborating together with our very first anthology series for OWN."

The series will join a scripted lineup at OWN that includes Queen Sugar (whose fourth season debuts in June), Greenleaf and Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots and If Loving You Is Wrong. All four ranked among the top dozen scripted series on ad-supported cable in OWN's key demographic of women 25-54 and were the top four such shows among African-American viewers.

OWN will also add Ambitions from Will Packer (Girls Trip, Night School) and David Makes Man from Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) to its roster later this year.

Variety first reported the series order.