Ava DuVernay Unscripted Series Lands at NBC

Ava DuVernay is making the leap into unscripted TV with NBC.

The network has ordered 10 episodes of Home Sweet Home, a "social experiment" series in which families will switch homes with others from different backgrounds. The show comes from Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and DuVernay's Array Filmworks.

"The idea for Home Sweet Home came to me during the strange and important times we’re all experiencing. The premise is that we are farther apart than ever, yet bound by what we have in common — concerns with health, safety, justice and community," said DuVernay. "These notions manifest in each of us in different ways, but nowhere more striking than in the privacy of our own homes. I'm thrilled that NBC and Warner Horizon embraced the challenge of this moment to celebrate the specificity of our differences as we discover the many beautiful things that we have in common."

Each episode of the series — the first unscripted show from DuVernay — will follow two families who lead very different lives as they exchange homes and become fully immersed in the life of their counterparts. It will chronicle the fierce curiosity and sense of adventure it takes to walk a mile in another person's shoes by challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions.

"We are honored to partner with Ava for the first time to bring Home Sweet Home to life at NBC,” said NBC Alternative and Reality Group president Meredith Ahr. "Led by Ava’s powerful and hopeful creative vision, these stories will reveal genuine moments of change that we hope will spark thought-provoking conversations and encourage compassion, empathy and understanding."

Added Mike Darnell, head of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative TV, "Ava is an extraordinarily gifted and thoughtful storyteller. This life-changing journey promises to be a rich experience affording families an opportunity to see life through a new lens."

DuVernay created Home Sweet Home and will executive produce with Array's Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes. The series is the latest project for the prolific DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us), who is developing a series based on athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick's life and has projects at Amazon and HBO Max. She also executive produces OWN's Queen Sugar and Cherish the Day. and has a big overall deal at Warner Bros. TV.