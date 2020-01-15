Ava DuVernay's Array Picks Up Black Cinema Docuseries for Netflix (Exclusive)

Array, the film collective founded in 2010 by Ava DuVernay, has acquired its first series with They've Gotta Have Us. The show, which will chronicle art, activism and race in black cinema through in-depth interviews with some of Hollywood’s most iconic voices, will premiere Feb. 5 on Netflix.

They've Gotta Have Us, created by Simon Frederick, will feature interviews with filmmakers and stars including Barry Jenkins, John Boyega, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, David Oyelowo, Diahann Carroll, Kasi Lemmons, Harry Belafonte, Robert Townsend and the late John Singleton. The series will also include clips from and commentary about classic films like Carmen Jones, Claudine, Lilies of the Field, Do The Right Thing, Boyz in the Hood, Hollywood Shuffle, Black Panther and Moonlight.

“As a company whose mission is to amplify the voices of people of color, They’ve Gotta Have Us speaks directly to our highest ideas of inclusion, cultural context and community, Array president Tilane Jones said in a statement. "Not only are we introducing an exciting artist like Simon Frederick to a new audience, but his project shares the stories of Black Cinema’s most influential filmmakers and actors."

Array which aims to amplify people of color and female directors through its grass-root distribution, has largely focused on feature film and documentaries up until this point, including Netflix movie Jezebel premiering this week. They've Gotta Have Us also extends DuVernay's relationship with the streamer following her hit limited series When They See Us, with Array holding distribution rights in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Africa.