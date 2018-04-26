'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Gets 'The Brady Bunch' Treatment

"The Marvel Bunch" tells the origin story of the superheroes.

Jimmy Fallon recruited the star-studded cast of Avengers: Infinity War for Marvel's version of The Brady Bunch on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Chris Pratt parodied the famous musical title sequence, putting their own spin on the lyrics.

"Here’s the story of a playboy genius who was gearing up to form some sort of crew," Downey sang, then joined by "a former Russian spy" (Johansson), "a god of thunder," (Hemsworth), and one who "fought in Word War II" (Evans).

Pratt quickly swoops in, dubbing Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord "handsome" and "the greatest to ever walk the Earth."

"And a falcon," Mackie sang, followed by "a magic doctor" (Cumberbatch) and Boseman singing "Wakanda Forever."

"So then one day all the heroes were assembled, to fight a villain who packed much more than a punch,” the cast sang in unison. “And this group was labeled the Avengers, that’s the way we all became the Marvel Bunch."

Before the bit could end, Tom Hiddleston's Thanos interrupted, greeting Hemsworth, "Hello, brother," to which an angered Thor replied, "Shut up!"

