'Avengers: Infinity War' Stars Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

The video, posted yesterday, already has more than 2 million views.

Brutal, but funny.

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently and took part in the fan-favorite segment, "Mean Tweets." One by one, the beloved hero actors read disparaging and some downright nasty tweets about themselves. All took it in stride.

Arguably the funniest is the one directed toward Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, although the one directed at Benedict Cumberbatch has some zing.

"Why do so many people have a crush on Sebastian Stan? He looks like a potato," was the Winter Soldier's insult, while one tweet took aim at Elizabeth Olsen's thumbs.

"Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he's had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp," read Doctor Strange, unable to stop laughing.

Even Spider-Man was the object of mockery. "I bet Tom Holland is one of those whities who claps when the plane lands."

The video, posted yesterday, already has more than 2 million views.

Infinity War earned an estimated $258 million in its first weekend, the No. 1 opening of all time in North America.

Watch the newest installment of "Mean Tweets" below.