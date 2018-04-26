'Avengers' Stars Dramatically Share Movie "Spoilers" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

"I play M'Baku and I run really fast," Winston Duke said, beginning the unveiling of plot details.

Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, Winston Duke and Benedict Cumberbatch were all on hand to help Jimmy Kimmel close out Avengers: Infinity War Week on Thursday.

The Marvel film started screening in theaters on Thursday as well, so the cast felt it was appropriate to finally share some spoilers.

Before bringing out the stars, Kimmel played a clip of the latest edition of his long-running gag, Unnecessary Censorship, with the censored films being various Marvel movies.

After, Kimmel told the audience that each of the stars had agreed to reveal a spoiler and encouraged studio members to look away and hum if they didn't want to hear it. The lights then dimmed and a spotlight shone on each actor as they revealed a plot detail.

Duke started, solemnly, "I play M'Baku and I run really fast."

Olsen then looked distraught as she said, "I see a train and wear ripped jeans."

When Cheadle told the audience "About halfway through the movie, I get on a conference call," Kimmel warned him, "May have gone a little too far."

Cumberbatch, warning the audience he felt sick, said, "I stand in the middle of the street, no crosswalk," with glassy eyes.

Also during the show, comedian and actor Billy Eichner showed up in a fake muscle suit to plead his case that he should be allowed to join the Avengers as Prince Namor: The Sub-Mariner, who "breathes underwater and communicates telepathically with fish."

"Why was I not included in the Infinity War?" he asked of Kimmel. Kimmel explained that Avengers are the ones who qualify, and then asked Eichner if he was sure he was a superhero. "Am I sure if I'm an Avenger? I think people know when they're an Avenger Jimmy!" he yelled.

He also poked fun at Jeremy Renner's superhero, Hawkeye, who has famously been absent from advertising for the film. "Even Hawkeye is in the Avengers Jimmy, and he shoots arrows!"

Earlier in the week, fellow castmates Scarlett Johannson, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Danai Gurira, Tom Hiddleston, Zoe Saldana and more also made appearances to support the film.

Avengers: Infinity War premiered in Hollywood on Monday to favorable reviews.