Avril Lavigne and Richard Marx TV Shows? It Could Happen

Powerhouse publisher BMG has inked a deal with packaging company Lively McCabe Entertainment to tap its vast catalog for new projects for film, TV, stage and digital media.

As Queen-focused Bohemian Rhapsody continues to perform at the box office, additional music-themed projects are in the works under a new deal between powerhouse publisher BMG and packaging company Lively McCabe Entertainment.

Under the pact, Lively McCabe will have access to the Bertelsmann-owned publisher's vast catalog to develop new projects for film, TV, stage and digital media. BMG, the fourth-largest music publisher, represents artists and songwriters including Avril Lavigne, Aerosmith, Blondie, Richard Marx, Public Enemy and Alice in Chains.

The company, which also represents catalogs including Chrysalis, Virgin and Primary Wave, controls rights to more than 2.5 million songs and recordings. BMG's expansion into other forms of media already includes the Joan Jett doc Bad Reputation and Daryl Hall's variety series Live From Daryl's House.

The new pact builds on the August announcement that Lively McCabe, founded in July by Michael Barra and Katie Dietz, and Primary Wave are teaming to develop a TV movie based on the 2006 megahit "Hey There Delilah" by Grammy- and Tony-winning band Plain White T's. The musical rom-com is being pitched around Hollywood.

Elsewhere, The Chainsmokers are producing a TriStar feature based on their 2017 single "Paris." Those could soon be joined by other scripted fare based on hits from BMG artists. Until then, Marx's fans will be right here waiting for those deals.

This story appears in the Nov. 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.