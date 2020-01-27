'Awkwafina' Premiere Hits 3-Year Ratings High for Comedy Central

The series debut also gathers an impressive audience via a simulcast on other Viacom networks and streaming.

Comedy Central hit a multi-year ratings high with the series premiere of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

The semi-autobiographical comedy, which premiered Jan. 22, delivered the biggest three-day audience for a series debut on the ViacomCBS cable network in three years. It averaged 818,000 viewers with three days of delayed viewing, a 67 percent bump from the 489,000 for its initial airing.

Replays and simulcasts on other ViacomCBS channels boosted the premiere audience to 2.2 million. As of publication time, the premiere also has about 1.7 million views on YouTube — though those numbers track only the people who watched at least 30 seconds, not average viewership as Nielsen ratings do.

The Nora From Queens premiere also posted a 0.56 rating among adults 18-49 within Comedy Central's coverage area, also a three-year high for a series premiere on the network. The episode also at least doubled its initial audience among women 18-49 and Asian adults under 50.

Awkwafina, coming off her Golden Globe victory for The Farewell, stars in and co-created the series with Teresa Hsiao. The cast also includes BD Wong, Lori Tan Chinn and Bowen Yang. Comedy Central renewed Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens for a second season ahead of its premiere.

The solid debut numbers for Awkwafina follow those for 68 Whiskey on Paramount Network, also owned by ViacomCBS. The medical dramedy set at a military base in Afghanistan drew 2 million viewers over three days for the , the biggest audience for a cable drama series debut since November 2018.

Awkwafina (aka Nora Lum) executive produces Nora From Queens with Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello (who directed the premiere), Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson oversee for Comedy Central.