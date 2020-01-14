Awkwafina's Comedy Central Show Scores Early Season 2 Renewal

Awkwafina's big January just got bigger.

The newly minted Golden Globe-winning star of The Farewell's forthcoming Comedy Central scripted comedy, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, has scored an early season two renewal ahead of its Jan. 22 launch on the ViacomCBS-owned cable network. (In his review, The Hollywood Reporter's chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg called the series "A strong vehicle for a versatile talent.")

"We are in awe of Awkwafina’s creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a season two with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” said Comedy Central co-heads of originals Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen.

Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First exec produce; Babineau and Rachel Olson oversee for Comedy Central.

Nora — one of THR's 20 most anticipated new scripted series of 2020 —is part of a scripted slate at Comedy Central that also includes South Park, The Other Two, South Side and the final season of Corporate.

Comedy Central announced the news Tuesday during its time at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, where Nora was slated to panel.