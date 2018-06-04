Ayesha Curry to Host 'Family Food Fight' for ABC

A stateside spin on the popular Australian hit, Curry will also executive produce the series.

Ayesha Curry is getting a broadcast vehicle. The popular cookbook author and personality will host and executive produce Family Food Fight for ABC.

A culinary competition that forgoes professional chefs for kitchen-inclined families, the format has been a huge hit its native Australia. ABC has given it an eight-episode order, which will feature eight American families facing off in the kitchen.

Endemol Shine North America had been pushing the format at the recent LA Screenings. The series is said to be casting families with diverse cultural heritages and corresponding different styles of cooking. Curry will serve as both host and one of the judges. The winning family will take home $100,000.

For Curry, a former actress, it marks her second stab at food series after Food Network's Ayesha's Home Kitchen — on which she both starred and hosted.