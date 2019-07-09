Aziz Ansari Criticizes 'Simpsons' Creators' Response to Apu Controversy in Netflix Special

Last year, a boiling point was reached with the iconic Fox cartoon coming under fire about whether the Indian shop-owner character should be done away with because some felt it is a racist stereotype.

Among the topics addresses by Aziz Ansari in his new Netflix special that dropped Tuesday was the controversy about The Simpsons' character, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

Last year, a boiling point was reached with the iconic Fox cartoon coming under fire about whether the Indian shop-owner character should be done away with because some felt it is a racist stereotype.

The talks gained so much momentum, The Simpsons addressed the issue in an episode (which did nothing to pacify those against the character) and show brass discussed the issue in the media.

During his special, Aziz Ansari: Right Now, the comic and actor got on the topic by joking how "newly woke white people" with all their talking points and data are exhausting compared to racist people who just insult, then go away.

Kidding on how he learned about the Apu controversy, Ansari said, "Yeah, Candice. I am aware of it. I saw it 30 years ago. It's a white guy doing an Indian voice. I appreciate the support, but things don't just become racist when white people figure it out."

The comic made it clear he never liked the character.

"Don't get me wrong, I don't like those Simpsons' people, either," he said before doing a mock impression of show co-creator Matt Groening, who was criticized when he called the debate "tainted."

"Why didn't anyone say anything 30 years ago? We're winning awards and stuff and no one said anything." In his normal voice, Ansari responded, "Because Indian people could only say something like four years ago, OK? We've had a slow rise in the culture."