Aziz Ansari Sets Netflix Return With Standup Special

Aziz Ansari is back.

The actor-comedian is returning to Netflix, not with another season of his beloved series Master of None, but with a new standup special. Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze directed the special, titled Aziz Ansari Right Now. It will debut on Tuesday, July 9.

The special is based on Ansari's worldwide comedy tour Road to Nowhere, which sold out in 75 cities in the U.S. and 12 countries abroad, including shows in Mumbai, Dehli, Sydney, London and Paris. Most recently, the comic sold out two shows at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall and three shows with Dave Chappelle at Austin’s The Paramount Theater.

Aziz Ansari Right Now was a filmed set from the Brooklyn Academy of Music tour dates in New York. The special marks Ansari's return to Netflix after he was accused of sexual misconduct in a highly controversial Babe.net story in January entitled, "I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life." According to those who made it to one of the shows, Ansari addresses #MeToo and the allegations leveled against him.

Ansari's last two comedy specials, Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive and Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden, both aired on Netflix as well. The second season of his dramedy Master of None came out in 2017 and he's yet to return to the Emmy-winning series since.